Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot has a couple of new injury and unavailability concerns ahead of the Sunday clash against Wolves. Let’s start with striker Cody Gakpo, who has an unspecified minor issue.

“Cody is a bit of a doubt as well, so let’s wait [to see] how he is today,” Slot said of his countryman. “I had to take him off because of an injury. He got a knock, so let’s see how he is today.”

Liverpool FC vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday February 16 at 2pm local, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Wolves 7% Draw 12% Liverpool victory 81%

PL Standing, Form: Wolves 17th, 19 pts, LLLLW Liverpool 1st, 57 pts, DWWWD

Reds Team News

It is likely that Gakpo should be able to go- provided he passes that late fitness test.

Elsewhere Joe Gomez has had a relapse (in some ways, I guess you could call it that) of his recent thigh injury.

With Slot saying: “Joe, it’s the same leg where he had the injury last time. We are still assessing that, but he will definitely not be available tomorrow.”

Finally, Curtis Jones is suspended due to two yellow cards accumulation (and thus = one red).

And with that, we can now get to the starting lineup prediction, which we’ll cover in the next post.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

