Liverpool travel to Manchester City on Sunday for a huge Premier League showdown. City sit atop the table with 73 points, with Liverpool just one behind at 72.
While there is still a lot of matches to be played, Sunday’s match will have massive implications in the title race.
Liverpool at Manchester City FYIs
Team News: Liverpool Manchester City
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Manchester City
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Betting Odds: Manchester City are +110 favorites to win Sunday. Liverpool are +240 underdogs with +270 odds on a draw.
Injury News
Liverpool are fully fit heading into Sunday’s match. This is an extremely busy and important month for Liverpool, with several big matches.
Staying healthy and having rotation in the squad are going to be vital.
Fast Facts 1
Liverpool are winless in four Premier League games against Man City (D2 L2) – only once in the competition have they had a longer run without a win against them (5 between November 2011 and December 2013).
Liverpool hasn’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 11 Premier League away games against Man City, since a 0-0 draw in February 2010.
They last had a longer run without an away top-flight clean sheet against an opponent against Blackburn, a run of 16 games between 1948 and 2004.
Mutual Respect amongst managers
Liverpool and Manchester City has emerged as one of the top rivalries in the Premier League is recent seasons.
Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Manchester City have collected 338 points, with Liverpool collecting 337. Chelsea is third in that time period, with 264 points.
These teams own the last four Premier League titles (City 3, Liverpool 1) and 2021-22 will make it five in a row this year.
Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have met 22 times in their careers, each winning nine times and drawing four. In the Premier League, Pep holds a 4-3 advantage in wins with four draws.
Earlier in March, Guardiola called Liverpool the “toughest opponent” he has faced in his managerial career. Klopp echoed the sentiment.
“We pushed each other on to insane levels in the last few years, the amount of points both teams collected,” Klopp said.
“Of course we couldn’t cope with it last year for obvious reasons, but for other years we were really around.
“I don’t think City would get the amount of points they would get this year if we weren’t around, and the other way around pretty much the same.”
Fast Facts 2
Victory for Liverpool will see them finish one entire day on top of the Premier League table for the first time since 1st October. Of the last eight Premier League meetings staged between the top two sides, to take place within the final 10 games of the season, the team in second place has won seven times (L1D2), including each of the last five in a row.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind