Well, this is awkward timing, to say the least. A Kurdish Liverpool FC supporter collected donations from fellow Reds fans, for the cause of flying an airplane banner over Anfield today, ahead of the game against Manchester United.

The plane towed a message that supported manager Jurgen Klopp, but called for the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group to sell the club. Here’s why it was awkward- Liverpool went on to absolutely thrash United on Sunday, 7-0.

Take a look:

Of course one game doesn’t really change much, in the grand scheme of things, so if you wanted #FSGout yesterday, you still want them out today. However, protests are by definition also publicity stunts.

And publicity stunts are all about optics, and the optics here were kind of a failure, given the timing.

All of which makes this funny, although it really shouldn’t be, as FSG have mismanaged the club badly.

Here is what the organizer tweeted about the media response to his airplane banner:

We hit multiple major outlets. Incredible result but this is about the future of the club. These owners need to let go, the sooner the better. That doesn’t change due to today or any other result!! pic.twitter.com/hLkays1QOj — Kurdish (@KurdishBall93) March 5, 2023

Despite the result today, the big picture is clear- FSG messed up the roster rebuild of LFC. Look no further than the midfield for that.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

