Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Florian Wirtz, Luis Diaz

Florian Wirtz to Liverpool FC is still not a done deal, as of today. But hey, it’s getting there; albeit slowly. It is understood that when it does get over the line, finally, the transfer fee will set a new Liverpool Football Club record. That’s the hold-up here, money, because the two sides haven’t agreed a fee yet.

It’s not personal terms, because, as transfer guru David Ornstein put it, Florian Wirtz “only has eyes for Liverpool.”

Liverpool are 100% convinced that Florian Wirtz will join them, but as of 4pm today no agreement has been reached with Bayer Leverkusen. [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/tjQmuavAa7 — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) June 5, 2025

The German attacking midfielder is choosing Liverpool over Bayern Munich.

The tweet above refences Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg (Lots of Florians in this story!), who is on the same level as Ornstein or Fab when it comes to transfer news reporting. Leverkusen are understood to be holding out for about $170 million for Florian Wirtz.

There are no shortage of clues/reading the tea leaves when it comes to this transfer narrative, but the most indicative probably comes from Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller.

“It’s no secret that he’d like to go to Liverpool,” Voller said to sports broadcasting platform DAZN (via Sport1).

“I know the clubs are negotiating with each other. [But with] transfers like this [it’s] often the case that it takes a while until an agreement is finally reached. Of course, in the end, you have the feeling it will go through.”

Asked Florian Wirtz if he was excited for Liverpool… pic.twitter.com/PFPQ5M1coL — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) June 4, 2025

Elsewhere, ESPN reports that Liverpool has rejected FC Barcelona’s advance for Luis Diaz. The forward spoke about his club future at the Colombian national team press conference ahead of their match with Peru. Díaz admitted that he and his reps are evaluating their options this summer transfer window.

“Obviously I am very happy at Liverpool,” Díaz said.

“I have always said that. From the first day I arrived I was always well received. Now we are in contact with them because obviously we are speaking to clubs. This is normal because the transfer market is open and we are trying to see what is the best for us.

“As I said, I am only waiting to see if it can be done. If Liverpool offers me a good contract renewal or if I have to stay for the two years I have remaining with them, I will be happy and content.

“It all depends on them. I am here to decide and to see what is best for us and my future.”

Díaz, 28, moved over from FC Porto for a fee of £37.5 million ($50.9m) in January of 2022.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories