In music they would call a development like this “the song of the summer.” Attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, who was just announced as the newest member of Liverpool FC, is the 2025 transfer window equivalent.

After hearing about how Florian Wirtz was going to be the next deal closed/it’s done/set for medical/here we go time/etc. etc. for weeks on end, the wait is finally over.

And even the Merseyside club themselves had some fun with how long this process got dragged out. Here was the first tweet they sent out announcing the acquisition:

He moves over from Bayer Leverkusen to become the signing that breaks not just Liverpool’s record for a transfer fee, but for any British club period. The Merseysiders are set to pay up to €136.3 million (£116.1 million, $157.8 million), with €117.5 million (£100.1 million, $136.1 million) being paid up front, meanwhile an additional €18.8 million (£16 million, $21.8 million) would be shelled out in performance-related add-ons.

The previous record was £115 million ($156.4 million), paid by Chelsea FC for the acquisition of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023.

The previous LFC record was held by Darwin Núñez £85 million ($115.6 million to Benfica in 2022), who could ironically be on the way out this summer.

As you can imagine, this contract finally becoming signed, sealed, delivered and announced is a massive deal. And with that LFC made a whole series of tweets about it.

Wirtz becomes the second signing of the summer for Liverpool. His former teammate at Leverkusen, Jeremie Frimpong, was the first.

“I’m really excited to have a new adventure in front of me,” reads the official club statement attributed to Florian Wirtz. “This was also a big point of my thoughts: that I want to have something completely new, to go out of the Bundesliga and to join the Premier League.

“I will see how I can perform there. I hope I can do my best.

I spoke also with some players who played there and they told me that it’s perfect for me and every pitch is perfect, you can enjoy every game. I’m really looking forward to playing my first game.”

Meanwhile Jarell Quansah is now set to move the other way, for £35 million. So that would offset some of the cost.

All in all this looks to be a pretty action-packed transfer window at Liverpool.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories