Liverpool FC Team News at Arsenal: Firmino, RedBird, Konate

Liverpool return to action on Saturday when they travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal in Premier League action.
Both clubs haven’t played up to their standards throughout most of this season, with Liverpool sitting seventh in the table and Arsenal ninth. Both sides can really use the full three points on Saturday, in order to maybe help kick start their stretch run.
Team News: Arsenal
Injury News
The good news for Liverpool is that they didn’t appear to pick up any new injuries during the international break. The Reds should also have the services of Roberto Firmino, who missed the last few games before the international break with a knock. Jordan Henderson is expected to miss the next month of games while he recovers from groin surgery.
Liverpool’s three main center backs at the start of the season, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk, are all expected to miss the rest of the year.
RedBird buys stake in FSG
RedBird Capital Partners have bought a 10 percent stake in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).
The stake was $750 million (£538 million) and valued FSG’s assets – which includes not only Liverpool, but the Boston Red Sox, Roush Fenway Racing and the sports network NESN.
The investment was necessary to help offset the lost revenue due to COVID. Liverpool officials estimate the pandemic has cost the team $165 million.
The deal is expected to help the expansion of Anfield, but really influence transfer policy/running of the club.
Konate coming?
Reports came across mid-week about Liverpool closing in on signing RB Leipzig center back Ibrahima Konate. The reports go so far as to say that Konate underwent some early medicals ahead of a summer move.
Obviously, Liverpool can not comment on such matters at the moment, but there is no question they want depth at center back after this season, which saw their top three players at the position injured long term.
Betting Lines
Liverpool are +123 road favorites on Saturday. Arsenal are +210 underdogs with +260 odds coming in on a tie.
Liverpool should go all out for the three points on Saturday. If that is done successfully, I will be ready to bet even with Klopp that Liverpool will be in the top four at the end of the season because Chelsea and Leicester are going to surrender a minimum of six points each from now till the end of the season.