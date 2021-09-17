Liverpool Team News vs. Crystal Palace: Firmino, Origi, Elliott

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace. The Reds currently sit tied for second after the first four games this season, level on points but behind in goal differential with leaders table toppers Manchester United.
Crystal Palace sit 11th, with a run of results that includes a win, two draws and a defeat. (For the LFC starting XI prediction go here)
Injury News
The biggest injury blow for Liverpool is Roberto Firmino not being available. He suffered a hamstring injury right before the international break.
Firmino is doing some light training by himself, but is not expected to be back with the team until next week.
Divock Origi is a doubt for Saturday after cramping up on Wednesday. He was unlikely to start on Saturday, but he would have been a nice bench option.
Harvey Elliott had surgery this week after suffering a gruesome ankle injury against Leeds last weekend. The young midfielder is set to return sometime this season, but it is months away.
Not the same Palace
Liverpool had their way with Crystal Palace last season. The Reds topped Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park and 2-0 at Anfield last year.
But it won’t be that easy this year. Palace have shown to be a different side under first-year manager Patrick Vieira. After a season-opening loss to Chelsea, Palace are unbeaten in their last three games.
That includes a draw against a quality West Ham side and a 3-0 win over Tottenham last week. Liverpool have to be ready for a tougher, more organized Palace.
Betting Lines
Liverpool are -475 favorites to win Saturday. Crystal Palace are +1200 to win, with +600 coming in for a draw.
