Liverpool FC Team News vs Aston Villa: Firmino, Nunez

It won’t be long until Roberto Firmino goes from “active Liverpool player” to “club legend,” and there is renewed hope that he’ll get one last chance to feature before his Reds career ends.

It had been thought that he wouldn’t play again in a red shirt, due to injury, but the Brazilian has now resumed training ahead of the league fixture against Aston Villa.

It is a must win match for the Merseysiders, as this is a clash with ramifications for all three of the European competitions. You can see that from the chart below.

Race for UCL, UECL and UEL

3rd. Newcastle United 66 points, 35 matches played, +32 goal differential

Matches Remaining: Brighton on Thursday, May 22 vs Leicester, @ Chelsea May 28

4th Manchester United 66 points, 35 matches played, +10 goal differential

Matches Remaining: @ Bournemouth May 20, vs Chelsea May 25

5th Liverpool FC: 65 points, 36 matches played, +28 goal differential

Matches Remaining: vs Aston Villa May 20, at Southampton May 28

6th Brighton: 58 points, 34 matches played, +21 goal differential

Matches Remaining: this one against Newcastle, at Southampton May 21, at Man City May 24, at Aston Villa May 28

7th Tottenham 57 points, 36 matches played, +6 goal differential

this one, at Leeds United May 28

8th Aston Villa 57 points, 36 matches played, +6 goal differential

at Liverpool on Saturday, versus Brighton on Championship Sunday.

This will be the final home game of the season for Liverpool, and thus the last chance for Firmino to play in front of the home fans, as his contract will soon expire.

The club has already confirmed his departure; ditto for some other members of the out of contract brigade- James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 20 3pm GMT, Anfield

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction: go here

Google Probability: Liverpool FC Win 66% Draw 19% Aston Villa Win 15%

PL Standing, Form Liverpool 5th, 66 pts, WWWWW Aston Villa 8th, 57, WLLWD

The news is less optimistic for Darwin Nunez, as he didn’t take part in training on Wednesday. The toe injury that he’s been dealing with might prove to be more serious than we were initially led to believe.

