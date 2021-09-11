Liverpool FC Team News at Leeds United: Firmino, Milner, Minamino

The international break is now over, and Liverpool FC return to Premier League action on Sunday. It is a difficult first game back as they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United.
Liverpool have started the league season off with two wins and a draw, while Leeds have two draws and a defeat thus far. Let’s preview! For the Liverpool Starting XI Prediction go here.
Injury News
For the most part, the injury news for Liverpool is pretty good. Roberto Firmino was forced off with an injury before the international break in the match against Chelsea, and he won’t be ready come Sunday.
Takumi Minamino suffered an injury while on international with Japan, and it is unlikely he is ready for Sunday. James Milner is back in training, and he could be available for selection on Sunday.
Harvey Elliott and Virgil van Dijk have both suffered some knocks on international duty, but neither will keep them out of contention for Sunday.
Brazilian Problems
While not injured, it is looking like Liverpool will be without the services of Alisson and Fabinho on Sunday as part of the ongoing feud with the Premier League, FIFA and the Brazilian FA over player availability and logistical travel issues.
The two players were called up to Brazilian for this window, but Liverpool joined with the rest of the Premier League in not releasing their players due to Brazil’s Covid-19 situation.
Brazil has since fought back, asking FIFA to enforce their rule which would see players not released for international duty suspended for five days after the window.
While they are working on a compromise, they are running out of time.
Betting Lines
Liverpool are -130 favorites heading into the game while Leeds are backed at +320 to win, with +310 odds available on a draw.
