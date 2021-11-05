Liverpool Team News at West Ham: Firmino, Milner, Keita, Jones

Liverpool earned advancement to the knockout round in the UEFA Champions League, with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek.
On Sunday they will travel to London to face West Ham United in the final Premier League game before the November international break.
Preview Material
Injury News
Liverpool are a little beat up at the moment. Roberto Firmino suffered a “serious” hamstring injury against Atletico and will miss at least a month. In the midfield, Naby Keita is out with a muscle injury and will not be available. Curtis Jones will also miss, after having suffered an eye injury in training.
However, Jones should be back right after the international break.
James Milner is also out with a muscle injury, and Harvey Elliott is recovering from a serious ankle injury.
Liverpool will only have four healthy first-team midfielders available for this game, so it will certainly be a balancing act for Jurgen Klopp here.
Road Warriors
Liverpool have been better on the road than it home this season. The Reds have scored at least three goals in all their away matches this year except one, which was a 2-0 win at Preston in the League Cup. The Reds are 8-0-1 in away matches this year.
Sunday will be one of the Reds most challenging road tests to date, facing an in-form West Ham team that sits fourth in the table.
A win Sunday would be a big boost heading into the international break for either team.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -145 favorites on Sunday. West Ham are getting +370 for a win and +310 for a draw.
