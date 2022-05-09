Liverpool FC Team News at Aston Villa: Firmino, Klopp vs Guardiola

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa Tuesday trying to hang on in the title race. After a draw to Tottenham Saturday, Liverpool now sit three points behind Manchester City with three to play.
It’s hard to see City dropping points in their final three games, but Liverpool vow to keep fighting to the end. Aston Villa are 11th in the table, taking seven points from their last three games.
Betting Odds
Injury News
Liverpool are fairly healthy at the moment. Roberto Firmino has a nagging foot injury, but has been training and may return Tuesday. No one else has a major injury, so they are essentially full fitness here for the rest of the run in.
Klopp responds to Pep
Pep Guardiola made headlines Sunday after his team’s win over Newcastle saying “everyone in the country supports Liverpool.”
It seemed weird coming off a big win for his club, bouncing back from being knocked out of the Champions League and moving three points ahead in the title race.
Jurgen Klopp literally laughed off the comment at his Monday presser.
“A lot of people (in Liverpool) want us to win the league, that’s true, but even here it’s probably only 50 percent,” Klopp said, referencing Everton. “I have no idea if the whole country is supporting us. It’s not the feeling I get when we go to other places and play there, it’s the opposite. Maybe he knows more about that than I do.”
It’s going to be a fun title tace the rest of the way, as these two Northwest England heavyweights, who are further establishing their rivalry, battle it out.
