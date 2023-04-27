Liverpool Team News vs Tottenham: Firmino, Keita, Konate

( Roberto Firmino pictured above will miss this match due to injury) Some people in the media, for whatever bizarre reason, just will not let go of the idea that Liverpool are still in the race for top four. This, despite manager Jurgen Klopp maintaining that his Reds are out of the running for UCL qualification.

This is so strange, is it because the media just wants Liverpool to be back in the Champions League competition again?

Tottenham at Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 6, 2022, at 4.30 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 17% Draw `21% Liverpool 62%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 7th, 53 pts LLWDD Liverpool 6th, 53 pts WWWLL

Klopp is very funny and fully engaging in press conferences, so I see why he’s a media darling, but this narrative just silly and stupid, from all who continue to propagate it.

“I can’t see it,” Klopp said, in response to a top four contention question, after the thrilling, come-from-behind win over West Ham last night.

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino is out until at least the next game, against Fulham, due to a muscular injury. Naby Keita is out for at least another week, maybe two, with an unspecified muscular issue. Ibrahima Konate is a doubt for this match, due to an unspecified issues.

Calvin Ramsay (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) are done for the season.

Tottenham team news and starting XI prediction to come after the Spurs match against United later today.

