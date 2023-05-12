Liverpool at Leicester City Team News: Firmino, Keita, Iheanacho

We begrudgingly admit it- Liverpool FC are top four contenders! Manager Jurgen Klopp himself refused to acknowledge it, but it is true- the Reds are in it to potentially finish fourth. All it took was Liverpool to win six in a row at the same time that Manchester United are totally bottling it, but here we are.

The media never seemed to stop talking about the Reds being in contention for UCL qualification, even though at the time they really weren’t, but indeed now they are. It’s almost like they willed their narrative into reality.

Liverpool at Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. May 15 8pm GMT, King Power Stadium

Google Probability: Liverpool Win 61% Draw 20% Leicester City Win 19%

PL Standings: Liverpool 5th, 62 pts Leicester City 18th, 17 pts

PL Form: Liverpool WWWWW Leicester City LDDWL

Team News for Both Sides

Up next, on the road to a top four finish, is a battle against a side trying to escape relegation, Leicester City.

Thiago Alcantara (groin), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) are all done for the remainder, so you won’t see them here, or again in 2022-23. Roberto Firmino (groin injury) and Naby Keita (undisclosed issue) do have a realistic opportunity of featuring again, potentially here.

Speaking of Firmino, he is gone this summer, and FC Barcelona has been talked about as a potential destination.

Switching over to the Foxes, James Justin (achilles) and Jannik Vestergaard (calf) are ruled out, but Kelechi Iheanacho (groin) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are doubts…but they still have a chance of featuring in this one.

