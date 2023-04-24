Liverpool Team News at West Ham: Firmino, Keita, Bajcetic

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed before the 3-2 weekend win over Nottingham Forest that Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino was set to miss the Reds’ next three games, due to a muscular injury. It means he’ll be absent for the trip to West Ham United on Wednesday night, and then also the next two home games- a Sunday matinee against flailing Tottenham Hotspur and next week’s clash against Fulham.

We’ll see if this affects the team’s scoring production, which has been stellar lately!

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. April 26, 2023, at 7.45 pm UK at the London Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Liverpool West Ham

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 51% Draw 25% West Ham 24%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 7th, 50 pts WWDDL West Ham 13th, 34 pts WDWLW

Additional Liverpool FC Team News

The Reds have scored nine goals in their last two matches, 11 in their last three.

Firmino joins a Merseyside club walking wounded crew that includes the following trio of long-term injury absentees: midfielder Naby Keita (muscular issue) Spanish defender Stefan Bajcetic (adductor injury), and Scottish full back Calvin Ramsay (knee) on the sidelines.

All in all, it’s a pretty good squad fitness situation, especially considering how this season has gone, in that department.

