Liverpool Team News vs Chelsea (Carabao Cup Final): Firmino, Jota

Liverpool are heading down to Wembley Stadium in London to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup Final. The Merseyside club are seeking their record ninth League Cup triumph, while Chelsea are looking to lift the trophy for the sixth time.
The two squads have met twice this season already, in Premier League play, drawing 1-1 at Anfield and 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.
Carabao Cup Final FYIs
Date: Sunday 27th February 2022
Kick: 430pm, Wembley Stadium, London
bet365 odds: Chelsea win 2/1 Draw 23/10 Liverpool win 11/8
Series History: Chelsea wins 65 Draws 43 Liverpool wins 82
Injury News
Liverpool have two injury concerns, both in their attack. Roberto Firmino has been ruled out of the final, after suffering an abductor injury against Inter Milan in the Champions League.
The Anfield outfit expects him back soon, but Sunday is too early for him. The news is slightly better with Diogo Jota. The forward injured some ligaments in his ankle against Inter Milan but took part in some of the training this week.
It’s now a race against time of Jota to be able to take part in the final.
“So far no reaction to what he did,” assistant Pep Lijnders said.
“He did mostly straight-line running, a little change of direction and ball work, so that’s a good sign. He isn’t ruled out, but still will be a challenge.”
Klopp seeking first domestic cup trophy
Jurgen Klopp has won four trophies during his tenure at Liverpool, but he has still yet to lift a domestic cup with this club. Until this year, Liverpool had only reached one domestic final under Klopp, losing to Manchester City on penalties in the 2016 League Cup Final.
He and Liverpool hope to change that Sunday. The FA Cup and League Cup have at times seemed like less of a priority to the German, as he often put out really young squads on the pitch.
Klopp said the selections were down to the grueling fixture schedule. Now Liverpool have a deep enough squad so they can compete better on multiple fronts. Still, it will be a big marker for Klopp to lay down this year, especially with Liverpool still alive in three other competitions.
Liverpool have won the League Cup eight times, tied for the most with City, but haven’t won it since 2012. The only player still on the squad from that cup winning team is Jordan Henderson.
Carabao Cup Final Betting Odds
Liverpool are +135 favorites to win in regulation. Chelsea are +220 underdogs with +230 odds on extra time. Overall, the Reds are -170 favorites to lift the trophy. With Chelsea given +105 odds to lift it.
