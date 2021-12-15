Liverpool FC Team News vs Newcastle: Firmino, Jones, Elliott

Liverpool edged Aston Villa 1-0 last weekend to keep pace in the title race. The Reds host Newcastle Thursday, as the games continue to come at a fast pace during the month of December. For the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here.
Injury News
Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media Wednesday, and had mostly positive updates when talking about Liverpool’s injuries. Roberto Firmino is back in full training, and is in contention to start on Thursday evening. Curtis Jones, who suffered a “freak” eye injury, was also back in training, but will not feature Thursday.
Divock Origi is set to miss the game with a slight muscle issue. Back-up goalkeeper Adrian is also out, as is Harvey Elliott.
The latter is progressing from a serious ankle injury and is doing ball work off to the side during training. It’s possible that he returns within the next couple of months.
Klopp supports new COVID measures
COVID has become a big problem around the Premier League in the past few weeks. Multiple matches have been postponed, and a record 42 cases have been detected over the past seven days. That is the highest number since the league started Project Restart.
Because of this, the Premier League is putting new measures in place. Along with getting daily tests to get into the training grounds, players and staff now need a PCR test at least twice a week, which was the case last season.
The Premier League is also suggesting more mask wearing, limiting time receiving physical treatment and social distancing. During his press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the new measures and the subject of vaccines and boosters.
Klopp said Liverpool’s players have received the booster, and the staff will as well when they can. “The whole vaccination thing is a question of loyalty, solidarity and togetherness,” Klopp said. “Everyone working at the training ground is at least double vaccinated and will get the booster as soon as possible.”
Betting Lines
Liverpool are -900 favorites going into Thursday’s game. Newcastle are +2000 to win and the odds are +900 on a draw.
