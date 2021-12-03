Liverpool FC Team News at Wolves: Firmino, Gomez, Keita, Jones

Liverpool FC cruised to a 4-1 win in the Merseyside Derby, and will now stay on the road Saturday when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds have won three-straight matches, and are currently in a three-team Premier League title race as the season now approaches its midpoint.
Injury News
Not much has changed for Liverpool on the injury front. Jurgen Klopp said Friday that both Naby Keita and Joe Gomez “looked brilliant” in training, but Saturday is too early for either to play. Both should be ready for AC Milan midweek.
Roberto Firmino is still “a couple weeks away” with a hamstring injury. Curtis Jones remains out with an eye injury with no clear timetable on a return. Harvey Elliott remains out with a long term injury. The rest of the team is available for selection.
Jota Makes His Return to the Molineux
Diogo Jota returns to face his former club on Saturday. The Portuguese attacker is in great form at the moment, scoring four goals in his last three games.
His eight goals in the Premier League is third best, behind teammate Mo Salah and Leicester’s Jaime Vardy. Liverpool bought Jota for 41-million pounds prior to last season, and that move seems like a bargain.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -250 favorites on Saturday, with Wolves priced out as +750 underdogs. The odds on a draw are +390.Follow paulmbanks
