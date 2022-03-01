Liverpool Team News vs. Norwich (FA Cup): Thiago, Diaz, Firmino, Elliott

Liverpool lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday, with a penalty-shootout win over Chelsea. Now they turn their attention towards advancing in the bigger domestic tournament, the FA Cup, against Norwich City.
Liverpool hope to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015, while Norwich are aiming to make it to the quarters for the second time in three years. For the Liverpool Starting XI Prediction go here.
Injury News
Thiago injured his hamstring during the warm-up before the Carabao Cup Final. Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday that the injury is not serious, but he will still miss a couple of games. Klopp also alleviated injury fears to Luis Diaz, who was replaced in the final due to fatigue.
Roberto Firmino is still working his way back from a muscle injury. He isn’t far away from returning, but Wednesday is too soon.
The rest of the team is fit.
Quadruple Talk? Too Early, Klopp says
After winning the Carabao Cup triumph, the talk from the outside of Liverpool immediately started asking if they could win the quadruple.
Even tweets of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah seemed to hint at the Reds desire to chase after that target.
But it is far to soon to talk about that, manager Jurgen Klopp said.
“Even City, with all the quality they have in the last few years, couldn’t win the quadruple,” Klopp said. “That pretty much says everything. … It’s really difficult, and that’s why nobody has to dump any kind of excitement down. It’s just the reality.
“The reality to win something is that you have to be focused on the next step and not the one after that, otherwise you struggle. That’s what we do.”
FA contacts Elliott over celebrations
One of the iconic photos from Liverpool’s celebrations after winning the Carabao Cup has led to the FA reaching out to one of Liverpool’s player.
During the celebrations, Harvey Elliott grabbed a flare from a supporter and cheered toward the traveling Kop.
But smoke flares are banned from all stadiums in the UK, and the FA reached out to Elliott about his involvement.
Klopp stressed that it is “definitely not the worst thing that ever happened” but he will talk to his young star.
“He made a mistake, and because of the ‘role model’ role we have, as people working in public, I understand 100 percent the reaction,” Klopp said. “I will tell him. I can promise he will not do it again. Do I think it was the worst thing that ever happened in the world of football? No.
“The best thing about making a mistake is you don’t do it again, and he will not do it again.”
Betting Lines
Liverpool are -475 favorites to win on Wednesday. Norwich are getting +1200 odds to win, with +600 odds on a draw through 90 minutes.
Liverpool are -1800 to advance. With Norwich +850 to advance.
