Liverpool FC Team News vs. Chelsea (FA Cup Final): Fabinho, Naby Keita

Liverpool aim to win its second trophy of the season, Saturday, when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup Final. The Reds have won the trophy seven times, the last coming in 2006. Chelsea have won it eight times, the last coming in 2018.
Both teams have previously been runners-up seven times.
FA Cup Final FYIs
Kick: 4:45pm GMT, Wembley Stadium, London
TV: None in US (sadly and inexplicably), streaming only on ESPN+
Team News: Chelsea Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Pods
Odds: Chelsea 1/2 Liverpool 13/8
Injury News
Fabinho is out of Saturday’s match after injuring his hamstring in the first half against Aston Villa on Tuesday. It’s not expected to be a season-ending injury, but Saturday is too soon for a return.
Naby Keita also seemed hobbled at the end of the Villa game but has been training and is fit for the final. Everyone else should be available.
History at Wembley
Liverpool and Chelsea have played in plenty of epic battles over the years, and also have history at Wembley. The two teams met earlier this season in the Carabao Cup final, with Liverpool winning 11-10 on penalties. Both teams had goals wiped out by VAR in the match, and it was a tense back-and-forth affair.
The two teams have met once before in the FA Cup Final, in 2012.
Chelsea won that meeting 2-1, getting goals from Ramires and Didier Drogba. Andy Carroll scored for Liverpool, who couldn’t complete the comeback.
The only player from that game who is still with the squads is Jordan Henderson, who started for Liverpool in the midfield.
