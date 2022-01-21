Liverpool hope to win their second match in London in four days when they travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday. Coming into the match, Liverpool sit second in the table. They are 11 points behind Manchester City, with a game in hand, but pragmatically, the Premier Leaguer title race is already over.
Crystal Palace, following a very slow start, have course corrected and now sit 11th in the table.
Injury News
Fabinho got a “proper knock” late in the Carabao Cup semifinal win over Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp doesn’t believe it is a serious issue, but it does cast a little doubt on his availability Sunday.
Joel Matip “wasn’t 100 percent” and was replaced at halftime Thursday. Klopp said they would have to wait to see later Friday if there was a bigger issue. After missing Thursday’s match, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be available on Sunday.
He rolled his ankle in last week’s win over Brentford.
Liverpool got some good news this week, when Harvey Elliott returned to training. He suffered a significant ankle injury earlier in the season against Leeds, and initial thoughts were he was done for the season.
But his recovery has gone well, and he is back training with his teammates at Kirkby. Sunday is too early for him to play, but Jurgen Klopp is optimistic he can contribute coming out of the international break.
Thiago is also expected back after the international break as he works his way back from a hip injury. Divock Origi remains out with a knee issue, but Liverpool hope to have him back within the next few weeks.
Don’t expect a repeat
The last time Liverpool traveled to Selhurst Park, it was a match to remember for the Reds. Liverpool scored seven goals in the match-up, their biggest PL away win ever. Jurgen Klopp said that no one should expect a repeat performance on Sunday.
“That was a one-off,” Klopp said. “It’s like a freak of nature – these things don’t happen usually. That day was incredible, we hit pretty much every shot. They had chances but we hit everything. We’re not expecting that game. They’ve changed and they’ve improved and they look like a real stable team now.”
The two sides met already this season in September, with Liverpool winning 3-0. Both sides are different now, with injuries and players gone at AFCON, but a blowout on either side is not expected.
Jota continues hot streak
With Sadio Mane and Mo Salah gone at the African Cup of Nations, there was some worry about what Liverpool could generate offensively without their two star players.
Those fears grew in intensity when Liverpool generated just a single shot on target in the first league of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Arsenal. But those thoughts have alleviated somewhat after Liverpool scored three at home against Brentford, then topped Arsenal 2-0.
Diogo Jota was the star man against Arsenal, scoring both goals. Jota has 14 goals in 27 games in all competitions this season, and is second in the Golden Boot race with 10 PL goals.
It was a sensational signing for Liverpool from Wolves, and the 41-million pounds they paid seems like a bargain.
“We were completely convinced when he arrived at the club he would help us massively,” Jurgen Klopp said Thursday.
“Since he is here he has made another step, he has turned into a really world-class striker.”
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -190 favorites to win. Crystal Palace are receiving +500 odds on a win and there are +350 odds on a draw.
