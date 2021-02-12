Liverpool FC head to the King Power Stadium on Saturday for a crucial top-4 clash against Leicester City. The Reds fell to Manchester City last week 4-1, all but ending their quest to repeat as league champions.
Leicester drew last week in the PL against Wolves, while topping Brighton midweek to advance on in the FA Cup.
Liverpool FC at Leicester City FYIs
Kickoff: 12:30 pm GMT Sat. Feb 13, King Power Stadium
Liverpool Team News: go here LFC Starting XI Prediction: go here
Leicester City team news: go here Leicester XI Prediction: go here
TV: NBCSN, Online: NBCSports.com
Premier League Form Guide: Leicester City DWLDW Liverpool LLWWL
Injury News
Liverpool have been hit once again by injury, with Fabinho set to miss out, due to a muscle issue. It doesn’t appear to be a long-term worry, but it’s likely he misses the Champions League first leg against Leipzig and next week’s match against Everton.
Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum also missed some time during the week, but appear to be fine now. Liverpool finally gave a time-table on the returns of Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. Keita has missed since Dec. 19, but appears likely to return to training sometime in the next week. Jota is still “two or three weeks” away according to Jurgen Klopp.
Both are key pieces to what Liverpool want to do offensively, and could be valuable players during the final months of the season. Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk remain out as they rehab long-term injuries.
Top-4 race
After falling 10 points behind City, the title race is over from a Liverpool perspective. Now it becomes a battle to reach the top-4 and securing Champions League next year; Klopp has already said as much.
Liverpool sit fourth, three behind Leicester in third. But Liverpool are also only one point ahead of West Ham and Chelsea, and only three ahead of Everton – who have two games in hand. The next week is big for Liverpool, facing Leicester and Everton with a Champions League tie in between.
Betting Lines
Liverpool are +112 favorites heading into the match with Leicester, with the Foxes coming in at +245. The odds of a draw are +250.
