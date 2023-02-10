There has been a narrative building lately, one that deems Everton FC as the “favorite” in the Merseyside Derby on Monday night. And if you’re a Liverpool supporter, I’m sure you’re saying to yourself: “seriously? Is that what it has come to now? Really?”

Yes, apparently, a lot of world football pundits believe in the metaphorical new manager bounce, and the work of Sean Dyche. The early returns, one whole game, would back that up, but we’ll see.

Liverpool vs Everton FYIs

Kick-off: Monday February 13 8pm local, Anfield

Google Result Probability: Everton victory 15% Draw 21% Liverpool victory 64%

PL Form: Everton WLLLD Liverpool LDLLW

PL Standing: Everton 18th 18 pts Liverpool 10th, 29 pts

Merseyside Derby Team News

The Toffees are invigorated, to be sure, but they still have to contend with a whole host of injuries. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) is right at the top of the list, and he’s a doubt for this one. Michael Keane (knee) faces a last minute fitness test as well. The blue side of Liverpool has three confirmed absentees as well in James Garner (back), Nathan Patterson (knee) and Andros Townsend (knee).

Flipping over to the Reds, well, the 2022-23 season has seen no shortage of injury concerns, with Virgil van Dijk (thigh), Roberto Firmino (calf), Ibrahima Konate (hamstring), Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh) and Arthur Melo (thigh) still on the sidelines for this one.

Meanwhile Fabinho (illness) will be a match day decision, probably.

