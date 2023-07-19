The friendly fixture portion of the preseason finally arrives for Liverpool tomorrow night, when the Reds visit German side Karlsruhrer SC. This preseason tune-up provides a chance for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to return to his native Rhineland.

It also affords an opportunity for Reds supporters to see a couple players to, possibly, feature in a Liverpool shirt for the final time.

Kickoff: Wed. July 19, 5:30pm BST

BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe, Germany

Stream: LFCTV

Fabinho has peaced out of Anfield for good, as he’s finalizing his transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad for £40 million. Jordan Henderson is making the trip for this one, but it looks like he’ll join Fabinho in due time on the Saudi peninsula.

The captain has been linked with a move to Al-Ettifaq, now managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. Seems like a logical fit.

And now Luis Diaz is being linked with a potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League too.

Moving on to the players who got hurt in midseason and had to be shut down for the rest of the season, Stefan Bajcetic should feature for the first time since March.

Thiago Alcantara might be match fit, we’ll have to see.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott will not though, as they won’t be returning to training until the day after this match. That pretty much covers it all.

Early summer preseason friendlies are always “interesting” to say the least, so it’ll be fascinating to see what kind of starting lineup Klopp goes with here.

