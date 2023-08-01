Heading into their club friendly against Bayern Munich, Liverpool have seen another midfielder leave the club. And it’s yet another exit to the Saudi Arabian top flight. Fabinho has seen his time at Anfield come to an end, as he’s now completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Club Friendly FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Aug. 2, 12:30 pm BST, Singapore National Stadium

Liverpool Team News vs Bayern Munich

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson (finger) will be fit and available for this one. Ditto for summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai (ankle), whom many are dubbing the next Steven Gerrard. Elsewhere, in relation to the youngsters and fringe players in the squad, Melkamu Frauendorf (knee) will be available for selection while Jarell Quansah (knock) is a doubt.

Finally, Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) remain out as long-term injury absentees.

They didn’t make the Asian trip, and instead stayed behind to work on individual training programs. They both face a race against the clock to be match fit for the season opener.

