Liverpool FC vs Everton Starting XI Predictions, Preview

Tired of the international break? Yes, we are too. And there is nothing like an always fiercely contested local derby to break you out of the doldrums. Can’t wait to renew the Premier League competition this weekend, and the very first kickoff is Everton at Liverpool FC, two clubs separated, geographically, by just a public park.

In the table though, they are separated by a very large gap. Let’s preview the Merseyside Derby!

Liverpool vs Everton FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, October 21 12:30pm local, Anfield

Google Result Probability: Everton victory 12% Draw 17% Liverpool victory 71%

PL Form: Everton WLWLD Liverpool DLWWW

PL Standing: Everton 16th, 18 pts Liverpool 4th, 17 pts

Toffees boss Sean Dyche has won a couple games lately, and that means you can put off sacking watch, at least for now. They are out of the drop zone, for the time being, but the blue side of Mersey has flirted with relegation disaster so much lately, that it feels like they’re in a deeply committed relationship with the concept.

As for the red side of Mersey, early on this season, they looked to be “back.” Jurgen Klopp’s men, up until the last two matches, had been playing like the juggernaut you all know and loved in the late 2010s to early 2020s. They haven’t looked the part since that very controversial loss to Tottenham.

Starting XI Predictions

Everton (4-5-1)

Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doukoure, Amadou Onana, James Garner; Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool FC

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nuñez, Diogo Jota

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

