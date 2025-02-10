Liverpool FC at Everton Starting XI Predictions

Back on December 7, Storm Darragh postponed the Merseyside derby, but now it’s time for game on. Liverpool suffered a shocking result earlier today, crashing out of the FA Cup, in the 4th round, at the hands of lowly Plymouth Argyle. The dead last place side in the Championship beat the first place team in the Premier League.

It’s certainly a historical result that will be talked about for a long time.

Liverpool FC at Everton FC FYIs

Merseyside Derby Kickoff: Wednesday February 12 at 7.30pm local, Goodison Park

Google Result Probability: Everton FC victory 14% Draw 19% Liverpool victory 67%

PL Standing, Form: Everton FC 16th, 26 pts, LLWWW Liverpool 1st, 56 pts, DDWWW

And now the Reds will be looking to take their angst out on somebody- why not their rivals from across Stanley Park?

Starting XI Predictions

Liverpool FC

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

Everton

Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko; James Garner, Idrissa Gueye; Jesper Lindstrom, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Iliman Ndiaye; Beto.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

