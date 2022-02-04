Liverpool Team News vs Cardiff City (FA Cup): Elliott, Thiago, Origi

Liverpool host Cardiff City on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Reds will aim to advance to the fifth round of this competition for just the third time under Jurgen Klopp. Cardiff City aim to make it to the fifth round for the first time since 2014.
Coming out of an international break, spirits are high in the Liverpool camp.
Injury News
Nearly everyone should be available for Liverpool on Sunday. Harvey Elliott is training with the full squad, and Jurgen Klopp confirmed Friday that he would be in the squad Sunday. That is a tremendous recovery time for Elliott, who suffered a major ankle injury against Leeds on Sept. 12.
Thiago is back as well, after suffering an injury in December. Klopp said Thiago had a chest infection during the week that may impact his usage this weekend, but the injury is fully healed.
Divock Origi is back in training as well. He has not played since Dec. 7, but he is an impact sub for the Reds. Everyone else is available, with the exception of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, who will meet in the AFCON Final on Sunday.
Diaz arrives
Liverpool surprised many during the final days of the transfer window by securing a deal for Luis Diaz from Porto for 37.5 million pounds. The Colombian international scored 16 goals and had six assists this season in 28 games for Porto.
Diaz arrived at Liverpool’s training ground at Kirkby Thursday and will be training with the team for the first time.
During his press conference, Klopp said he hadn’t even seen the player yet, but knows that it will take a little time to get adjusted.
“If he would come, step on the pitch and be immediately at his absolute best and playing better than all others, that would be really strange,” Klopp said.
“(The rest of us) have worked together for a while, and that needs time.”
“We are really happy and excited about the signing,” Klopp continued.
“It’s just a really good sign that we work on all fronts to improve the team.”
Liverpool struck a deal for Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho fall through when the paperwork wasn’t submitted in time. It seems likely that the teams will agree upon something this summer.
Nat Phillips and Neco Williams left Liverpool during the January transfer window on loan, going to Bournemouth and Fulham respectively.
AFCON Final
The African Cup of Nations Final on Sunday will feature two Liverpool stars as Sadio Mane’s Senegal face Mo Salah’s Egypt. Klopp said Friday that the squad is excited for both players.
“We’ve followed it pretty closely, it’s a great achievement,” Klopp said.
“It will be exciting on Sunday. One will be really happy after, the other much less so. They both have a chance to achieve something big.”
Klopp said he expects both players to be available in some capacity of Liverpool’s league game against Leicester on Thursday.
Betting Lines
Liverpool are -800 favorites for the game. Cardiff City are +1700 underdogs with +950 odds on a draw.
