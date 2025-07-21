Hugo Ekitike Set for Liverpool Medical Ahead of £79m Transfer

Liverpool FC have beaten Newcastle United to the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. St. James Park thought they had a deal lined up for the 23-year-old Frenchman, but apparently Liverpool have “hijacked it.” Don’t you love how media use the word “hijack” whenever a new team comes in and gets the player that a club had been pursuing? How close was Ekitike to joining Newcastle?

Well, it depends on which media outlet you listen to, but some were reporting that even a medical had been scheduled.

At the very least, it appeared that personal terms were agreed, and that perhaps even maybe a transfer fee as well. But that’s all by the wayside now, as Ekitike is reportedly expected to have his Liverpool medical tomorrow, according to multiple outlets.

According to the BBC, “Frankfurt accepted a deal worth £79m, with £69m guaranteed and £10m in add-ons.”

Ekitike, who will sign a six year deal, could be a part of the Liverpool squad that heads to Asia for a preseason tour. That kicks off with a clash against AC Milan in Hong Kong this Saturday.

It’s safe to say that the Ekitike signing will end Liverpool’s interest in Alexander Isak. It’s also a continuation of what has been a massive transfer window for Liverpool. Signing Florian Wirtz is of course the center piece of it all (obviously, given that it broke the British transfer fee record), but the signings of Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong were impressive too.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

