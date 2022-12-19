Interesting times for Liverpool FC as a.) the club is up for sale, b.) their manager keeps getting linked with the possibility of managing his national team c.) injuries and drops in form of multiple players have led to a very slow start in 2022-23. All of this has led to a multitude of pundits claiming that the Merseyside club are now in a state where their competitive window for trophies is now shut.

Well, the EFL Cup is not major trophy, but it is a piece of silverware currently held by Liverpool, and they’ll look to defend it on Thursday at Manchester City.

Liverpool at Manchester City FYIs

Competition: League Cup Round of 16

Kickoff: Thurs Dec 22, 8pm GMT, The Etihad, Manchester, UK

Team News: Liverpool Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Manchester City

Should the Reds prevail here, against the very side that is their main rival/obstacle for the big trophies, it will be a statement of intent about holding on to this title for another season. Let’s look at who Jurgen Klopp might select in his first team here, with the ambition of doing just that.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Man City (EFL Cup)

GK- Kelleher

DEF- Alexander Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson

MID- Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Milner

ATT- Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Prediction: Man City 1, Liverpool 1 (City advances through on penalties)

Given how the two campaigns have been, thus far, for both of these sides, I can’t in good conscience pick Liverpool to upset Manchester City here. Sorry, Reds supporters.

