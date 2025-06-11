Liverpool is looking to “fix the roof while the sun is shining” in a transfer market blitz never before seen by the current English champions. Hot on the heels of the signing of Jeremie Frimpong, Liverpool looks set to add the Dutchman’s former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz to their roster in a deal that is set to smash multiple transfer records.

According to transfer market guru Fabrizio Romano, the deal is set to reach €150M, including add-ons.

🚨🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, HERE WE GO! Liverpool verbally agree deal in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for package reaching €150m add-ons included. Player side already agreed two weeks ago with move now imminent. Wirtz set for medical and contract signing. pic.twitter.com/0j6Bh9qAQ3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2025

Wirtz, widely regarded as one of Europe’s most creative young midfielders, was the beating heart of Xabi Alonso’s title-winning Leverkusen side last term.

His technical ability, vision and knack for scoring crucial goals make him a transformative prospect for Liverpool’s evolving midfield.

If finalised, the 21-year-old German sensation would become the third most expensive player in football history, trailing only Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, and would shatter the transfer record for a German player.

And the deals may not stop there. Bournemouth’s attacking left back Milos Kerkez has been strongly linked with a move to Merseyside, in a swoop that would see Liverpool’s summer spending surpass the €200 million mark.

The Hungarian international impressed in his debut Premier League season and would offer both youth and dynamism down the flank.

Meanwhile, speculation continues around the future of Darwin Núñez. Reports suggest Liverpool head coach Arne Slot may give the mercurial Uruguayan forward another season to prove himself, particularly with the prospect of Wirtz pulling the strings behind him.

Núñez’s finishing came under scrutiny last term, but with greater midfield creativity, he could yet rediscover his scoring touch.

The signings look set to soften the blow for Liverpool fans who were outraged after losing world class right back Trent Alexander Arnold to Real Madrid for a paltry €10M.

