What to make of 2022-23 Liverpool FC?! Just when you think you have them figured out, and you believe that the Reds have turned the corner….something like Saturday happens. Jurgen Klopp’s side keeps roping their supporters right back in, only to let them down again, and the cycle repeats itself this season.

Down 2-5, so basically 0-3 on aggregate to Real Madrid as they now head to their ground, next to no one expects Liverpool to win this tie. But stranger things have happened.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool FYIs

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Real Madrid leads 5-2

Kickoff: Wed. March 15, 8pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Team News: Real Madrid Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Liverpool

Google Result Probability (90 Min): Real Madrid 42% Liverpool 33% Extra Time 25%

If it does happen, and the odds are very much against them, Klopp and company will have to overcome the absences of several key players. Luis Diaz could return to training this week, but he won’t be in contention to feature until after the internationals. Thiago remains out long term and Calvin Ramsay is done for the season. Joe Gomez remains out until after the international break, at the earliest.

Loanee Arthur Melo (thigh injury) came off the bench at Bournemouth, and he could feature in an increased role here, maybe.

Naby Keita (knock) is a doubt for this match

