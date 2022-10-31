Liverpool Team News vs Napoli (UCL): Diaz, Jota, Matip, Arthur

Liverpool will host Napoli on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool has been pretty good on the continent this season, the only exception being a horror show in the reverse fixture of this matchup. Napoli has been tremendous in the UCL this season. Victory at Anfield will ensure them a perfect record heading into the knockout rounds.

Liverpool will be keen to get back to continental football. Their domestic form has been atrocious. That was underlined this past weekend with a meek surrender against a poor Leeds side at Anfield. Incredibly, it was Virgil van Dijk’s first loss at the Merseysider’s home ground since he completed his transfer from Southampton back in 2018.

Napoli head into this match top of the pile in Serie A. Not only are they undefeated on the continent, but they are undefeated domestically as well. Their latest victory came against 10-man Sassuolo, 4-0.

Gli Azzurri has won eight matches in a row, equaling a club record they achieved under legendary manager Luciano Spalletti.

Liverpool vs Napoli FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 1, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Anfield

Competition: UCL Group A, Matchday 6 of 6

UCL Group Standings: Liverpool: 2nd, 12pts Napoli 1st, 15pts

Team News

Liverpool is still without Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Arthur. And it will remain that way until the World Cup has been run and done. On the continent, they are also without Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. They did not pick the duo as part of their 25-man Champions League squad because of their ongoing injury issues.

The pair are now fit but remain unavailable for selection until at least the knockout rounds.

Stuey’s Two Cents

Oh, how Liverpool must relish returning to a stage where they have shown some semblance of form. They will also be on a type of revenge mission after being humiliated at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in the reverse fixture. Napoli also has it all to play for as they look to keep their unbeaten start to the season together. This will be a blockbuster.

