Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Derby County (EFL Cup)

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side host League One outfit Derby County in the EFL Cup this week at Anfield. Liverpool sits eighth in the Premier League, whilst Derby sits seventh in League One.

This is the third time that these two sides have faced each other in the League Cup. Both of the previous meetings in this competition took place in the third round too. The Reds were victorious on both previous occasions, winning 2-0 in 1977 and 3-0 in 2016.

The Rams have not defeated Liverpool in nearly 25 years. Their last victory came in November 1998 under the tutelage of Jim Smith.

After eliminating West Bromwich Albion in the last round of the League Cup this season, Derby has the chance to knock out two sides from a higher division. The last time they achieved that was all the way back in the 1968/69 campaign when Brian Clough was their gaffer.

Liverpool vs Derby County EFL Cup FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup, 3rd Round

Kickoff: Wed Nov 9, 8 pm, Anfield

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Liverpool Team News: Go here

TV: UK-Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Starting XI Prediction

With the injury crisis finally seeming to disperse, there is some chance for rotation in this clash. The caveat here is, as with most fixtures in this round, the World Cup is just around the corner, so who will management deem is worth a rest?

So without further ado, here is how we see Liverpool lining up against Derby in the third round of the League Cup.

GK- Kelleher

DEF- Ramsay, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas

MID- Bajcetic, Milner, Oxlade Chamberlain

ATT- Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho

Match Prediction

Predicting Liverpool’s results in the 22/23 season is fraught with danger. Although it is just the beginning of November, The Reds have had more ups and downs than a Yo-Yo. You can’t predict a Liverpool victory and wholly believe it. With that in mind, we predict The Reds will edge it, but not before they give their fanbase a scare. Liverpool on penalties.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories