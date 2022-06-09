Darwin Nunez Heading to Liverpool in Potential Record-Breaking Deal

The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe. Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
Almost every club in the Premier League will be on the lookout for someone. A player that can transform their fortunes, or just keep standards up. From champions in Manchester City to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, they will all be on the lookout for a player that can improve their squad.
This transfer is one that has me particularly excited
Darwin Nunez
A lot of the transfer talk surrounding Liverpool early in the transfer window has been regarding outgoing news. Therefore, it was only a matter of time before we talked about players coming into the club.
Fans and journalists alike have bandied Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez about as a potential signing for Liverpool.
It went up another gear when he scored both home and away against the Reds in this year’s Champions League. Reports are suggesting the player has agreed to terms on a five-year deal at Anfield, with Benfica and Liverpool still negotiating the transfer fee.
The transfer fee will cost Jurgen Klopp’s side an initial €65 million up front, with a further €20 million in add-ons, allegedly. If those figures are correct, it would comfortably make Darwin Nunez the most expensive Liverpool transfer in history.
Reports suggest Nunez will join the club as its highest paid player. Portuguese publication Record has said that the deal between player and club is done. They say Darwin Nunez will earn an eye watering €250,000 per week.
That would see the Uruguayan forward earn more than Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and current Kop icon Mohamed Salah. Whether these reports are 100% accurate is another story.
One thing that can’t be misreported is the fact that Darwin Nunez had a breakout year this year. The Uruguayan scored at almost a goal a game for Benfica in the Portuguese top flight, with 26 goals from his 28 appearances.
He turned the heads of many teams across Europe with his performances in Benfica’s Champions League run. He scored 6 goals in ten starts in Europe’s premier club competition.
Nunez is also being pursued by Manchester United. Champions League football has seen him reportedly prioritize a switch to Merseyside.
MY TWO CENTS – LIKELIHOOD: 50%
As a diehard Liverpool fan, I would love to be 100% certain this deal is happening. However, I can’t be. And that is for a couple of reasons. First, Liverpool’s transfers rarely get speculated about for an extended period before they occur. They usually do their business quickly.
That is not the case with this Darwin Nunez deal.
Second, I have a hard time believing reports that suggest a transfer fee that might rise to almost €100 million, and that’s without even mentioning the reported wages.
I think he would be a great fit and could slot straight into the side, much like Luis Diaz did. And with Sadio Mane headed out the door, we could use reinforcements. Still, I think this deal has only a 50/50 chance of materializing.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
