Liverpool FC Team News vs Wolves: Darwin Nunez, Joe Gomez

You again?! Yes, we’re only two full months into the year 2023 and Liverpool FC will play Wolverhampton Wanderers for the fourth time! On Jan 7, the two sides played to a 2-2 draw in the third round of the FA Cup, necessitating a replay 10 days later, which the Reds won 1-0.

Then on February 4, Wolves crushed Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-0 in the league. Now Wednesday brings the reverse fixture, with both sides probably getting really sick of each other by this point.

Liverpool FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs

Kick: Wed March 1, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

PL Form: Liverpool DWWLD Wolves DLWWL

PL Standing: Liverpool 7th, 36 points Wolves 15th, 24 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 66% Wolves 14% Draw 20%

Liverpool Team News

Striker Darwin Nunez has been dealing with a shoulder injury lately, and it seems to have taken a slight turn for the worse now. He had overcome it and returned to action, but he missed Saturday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace due to the issue. However, he is in contention to feature here.

“So, Darwin had the shoulder problem from the Newcastle game,” Klopp said.

“[It] worked out for the Real Madrid game but then [he] got another knock there, felt it again and more so there was no chance for today. Hopefully he can be [back] in midweek again.”

Joe Gomez had to be subbed off in the 5-2 loss to Real Madrid, as he suffered a hamstring injury.

Klopp said afterwards: “Yeah, we will see. He showed a little bit of a sign so we just made a decision. Now we will see. He will get checked tomorrow.”

He then missed the Palace game as well, and nothing else has really been revealed about the extent of his injury. I guess we’ll label him a “strong doubt” here.

Ibrahima Konate has missed the last month, but he is drawing closer to a return. Calvin Ramsay is out for the remainder of the campaign while Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz have been out long term, with no still timetable on their returns.

