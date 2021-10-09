Daniel Sturridge Not Heading to Australia For Holiday

In a massive coup for the A-League (Australia’s premier soccer competition) Western Australian side, Perth Glory has secured the signing of former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge for the upcoming season as their marquee signing.
The 32-year-old might just be the biggest signing in the competition’s relatively short history. The likes of Romario, Alessandro Del Piero, and even Sturridge’s Liverpool alumni Robbie Fowler have all played in the A-League to differing levels of success.
Daniel Sturridge is different from these other guys in that he is not quite in the autumn of his career just yet. The last few years have not been kind to the former FA Cup winner.
After finishing up at Liverpool with a Champions League winners medal in 2018/19, he suffered numerous bans for breaching player gambling rules and added an ill-fated spell at Trabzonspor where he scored 7 goals in 16 appearances.
At the age of just 32 though he could potentially take the league by storm.
His best football is football that is rarely seen in these parts.
Addressing his imminent arrival down-under, Sturridge was quick to hose down suggestions that he was coming to Australia for a holiday.
He explained to reporters:
“I’m coming there as a humble man, leaving my ego at the door, of course, players can make the difference, but in terms of one player carrying a team, I just don’t think in world football that’s possible, because everybody is needed. Everyone in the squad is important. I’m not there for a holiday. I’m there to play football. I’m there to perform to the best of my abilities.”
Despite not playing for the better part of nineteen months, he insists he is in top shape and has been training with several different top sides across the continent in a bid to stay match fit.
One thing is for sure if Daniel Sturridge can capture anything like the form he's displayed when he's at the top of his game – Perth Glory and the A-League as a whole will be in for a treat.
