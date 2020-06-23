Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Team News: Milner, Matip

Liverpool FC’s march to the inevitable, by that we mean the league title, has progressed along rather slowly since Project Restart initiated. However, they take three points, of the five they still need to get there, tomorrow night when they host Crystal Palace.
They’ll take on the Eagles without the services of midfielder James Milner, and perhaps defender Joel Matip too. On the status of both players’ fitness levels, manager Jurgen Klopp said: “Millie felt a hamstring a little bit, but we had this in the past. Millie is not often injured and hopefully it is not serious.”
“He is smart enough to show up in the moment when he feels it, so hopefully it was the right moment. Maybe not Wednesday [he will be available for], but after that I would hope for.
“Joel was unlucky and we had to make a quick decision. It was a situation with Richarlison and he bent or stretched or his big toe.”
Also, Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne remain out of commission. Flipping over to the visitors, they will be sans a trio of defenders in James Tomkins, Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp. However, only the final name mentioned there would typically be in the starting lineup. That pretty much concludes a look at the team news for both sides.
Liverpool FC vs Crystal Palace FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15 pm, Wednesday June 24, Anfield, Liverpool
Odds: Liverpool 1.22 Crystal Palace win 13
Records: Liverpool 27-2-1 Crystal Palace 11-9-10
Liverpool restart season preview: go to this link
Liverpool starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Position in Premier League Table: Liverpool 83 points, 1st Crystal Palace 42 points, 9th
Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0
Liverpool have won their last 22 home matches, and scored at least two goals in 21 of them. It’s safe to say that “they got this.”
