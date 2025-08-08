It’s going to be a more compelling than usual Community Shield in 2025. Liverpool FC have lots of intent this upcoming season, as evidenced by their very ambitious summer transfer window. They want to get the next campaign started on the right foot, this Sunday. As for Crystal Palace, they just won their first major trophy last season, which got them into this game, and they want to prove that wasn’t a fluke.

“It’s nice if you can start the season with the chance of winning something because normally you have to play numerous games before you have the chance of winning something,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said earlier today, previewing the curtain raising match.

Liverpool FC vs Crystal Palace

Kickoff: Sun, Aug. 10, Wembley Stadium, London

“Normally you win something at the end of the season, now we have a chance to win something at the beginning. Unfortunately, we face a very good Crystal Palace team who’ve been very difficult to win against for us.

“Counter-attacks, set-pieces, long-balls to [Jean-Phillipe] Mateta and individual quality of their forwards … Palace will hit the ground running again, it is still the same team. A good challenge for us to start the season.”

Liverpool FC

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jereme Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez; Dominic Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, Marc Guehi; Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma, Tyrick Mitchell; Ismaila Sarr, Jean-Phillipe Mateta, Eberechi Eze

