Given how the first leg went, Liverpool FC vs Paris Saint-Germain should be the highlight of this week’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 action. And it’s a match where there should be only two, or at most three, injury absentees. For Liverpool, Cody Gakpo (undisclosed issue) is a serious doubt, while Tyler Morton (shoulder) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) are ruled out.

Gakpo missed out on again on the weekend. On the flip side, PSG have a fully fit squad.

Liverpool FC vs Paris Saint-Germain FYIs

Competition: UEFA Champions League round of 16, Leg 2/2

Aggregate: Liverpool leads 1-0

Kickoff: Tue. March 11, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting XI Predictions Team News

Google Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain 33% Extra Time 24% Liverpool 43%

Liverpool FC vs Paris Saint-Germain

Nothing to talk about there. So this match-up, between two sides that lead their respective domestic leagues by 15 points plus, will be full strength versus nearly full strength. The second leg should be an instant classic.

You know how European nights at Anfield can be.

PSG absolutely dominated the first leg, at their ground, but have nothing to show for it. The Merseyside club went into the French capital and absolutely stole that result.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories