Liverpool FC Team News at Brighton: Carvalho, Phillips, Diaz

Liverpool FC visits Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, for a FA Cup 4th round tie that’s a match-up of two clubs headed in opposite directions. LFC won this competition last season, and they took home the EFL Cup as well.

Additionally, they contested Manchester City for the league title, and reached the UEFA Champions League final. This year, however, they likely won’t be seriously contending for any silverware.

Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Kick-off time: 1:30PM GMT, 29 January 2023, Falmer Stadium

Stat Pack: In the current format (since 1926-7), only Wolves (30), Sheffield United (28) and West Ham United (27) have been bounced from this round of the FA Cup more than Liverpool (26)

Series History: Having beaten the Reds 3-0 earlier this season in the Premier League, the Seagulls will look to be the Merseyside club in back-to-back matches for the first time ever.

At this point, they may not even reach top four in the league. Brighton meanwhile is in line to qualify for the Europa League and look likely to have some kind of European football to compete in next season.

They have not missed a beat since Graham Potter left to take the Chelsea job. Roberto De Zerbi has stepped right in and he’s kept things rolling.

Liverpool Team News

The story of the Reds season so far has been injuries, and the brigade of long-term injury absentees: Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk, Arthur, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz will all remain on the sidelines here.

Additionally, Fabio Carvalho will miss out due to an unspecified problem. You know how Liverpool are about fitness news, they try and protect that information like it is military operations plans.

Finally, Nat Phillips has been hit by cold and flu season, so he is a doubt for this one.

