Liverpool Team News at Wolves: Fabio Carvalho, Nat Phillips

Liverpool seriously contended for a quadruple last season, but now they’re in ninth place, and not looking very likely to win silverware this season.

With the January transfer window now closed, the squad you see now is who they will go to war with for the rest of the season. Up next is a trip to the Midlands, to take on Wolves in a league fixture, where both sides still have a lot to play for.

Liverpool FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kick: Sat Feb 4, 3PM Molineux Stadium

PL Form: Liverpool DLLWW Wolves LWDLW

PL Standing: Liverpool 9th, 29 points Wolves 17th, 17 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 51% Wolves 25% Draw 24%

The Reds may be ten points adrift of the top four, but they still have a fighter’s chance of getting into the Europa League qualification zone.

Meanwhile Wolves are only in the safety position due to point differential, so they have a lot of work to do left in order to truly escape relegation.

Team News for Both Sides

The Liverpool injured brigade rolls about eight deep these days, but two of the group are in contention to make this match day squad. Fabio Carvalho (undisclosed issue…how mysterious!) and Nathaniel Phillips (unspecified illness…mystery again!) could both still pass fit in time for this.

Meanwhile Virgil van Dijk (thigh), Roberto Firmino (calf), Ibrahima Konate (hamstring), Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh) and Arthur Melo (thigh) all remain out for the foreseeable future.

Wolves have plenty of injury issues of their own, with Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Boubacar Traore (undisclosed) and Chiquinho (knee) all sidelined for the time being.

