The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe. Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
Almost every club in the Premier League will be on the lookout for someone. A player that can transform their fortunes, or just keep standards up. From champions in Manchester City to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, they will all be on the lookout for a player that can improve their squad.
Today we look at the latest (and last) incoming at Anfield this transfer window.
CALVIN RAMSAY
The Reds have secured the signature of the Scottish FWA Young Player of the Year Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen for £6.5 million. Liverpool broke his fee up into £4 million up-front and £2.5 million in add-ons. The fee makes 18-year-old Ramsay Aberdeen’s record sale. His price tag surpasses the £4 million Nottingham Forest paid for center back Scott McKenna.
Calvin Ramsay broke into the first team picture at Aberdeen at the back end of the 2020/21 season. Ramsay had a sensational season for The Dons in the Scottish side’s most recent campaign. He made 33 appearances, scoring 1 goal and laying on 9 assists for his teammates.
At 18 years old, he not only has senior league experience, he has also played in Europe via the Europa Conference League. He is a current Scotland U-21 international.
He linked immediately with Liverpool as soon as the curtain fell on the Scottish top flight season. Kop boss Jurgen Klopp has identified the talented right-back as back-up to superstar Trent Alexander Arnold. The Reds beat out some of the top-sides in Europe to Ramsay’s signature. He’s expected to join the senior squad for preseason training. The club has no intentions of loaning him out.
As LFC made the signing official, Calvin Ramsay couldn’t hide his excitement in joining the Merseyside club. “As a fullback, watching Trent and his crosses and his technical ability – if I can get to that level, then it would be a bonus,” Ramsay said. “Andy Robertson at Liverpool and Tierney at Arsenal have been brilliant and they’re players I look up to, especially as they are full-backs like me. I feel I could go on to do that as well.”
MY TWO CENTS
This signing continues the Liverpool trend of buying for the future this summer. All three of the Red’s signings have been 22 or younger. If Ramsay can bring the form he displayed for Aberdeen to Anfield, Liverpool will have one helluva player on their hands. On the face of it, it seems like a shrewd piece of business.
With a new midfielder put on the back burner until the 2023 summer transfer window, we expected this purchase to be Liverpool’s last signing of the transfer window.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind