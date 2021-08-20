Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Liverpool FC got its season off to a great start last weekend, topping Norwich City 3-0 on the road. Saturday, the Reds host Burnley for their home opener.
There will be some tough selection decisions in the match for Jurgen Klopp, with nearly the entire squad available. For the full Liverpool team news go here.
Goalkeeper
Alisson started the year out with a shutout at Carrow Road.
Going back into last season, it was the Brazilian’s third-straight clean sheet. He needed to make an awkward looking triple save late in the game to preserve the clean sheet last Saturday, and is in good form heading into the Burnley match.
Defense
Liverpool will be without Andy Robertson, who is still dealing with an ankle issue. Kostas Tsimikas got the start against Norwich and played well.
Trent Alexander-Arnold also had a good opener last week, and will start again at right back.
The questions for selection come at center back. Liverpool have three players – Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez – returning from serious leg injuries. They also have Ibrahima Konate just starting out in the squad.
Matip and van Dijk started last Saturday, and with a match-up with Chelsea coming up next week, it seems to be the right pairing again, in order to make sure they have enough minutes. You also have to get games for Gomez and Konate, but it seems like that will come later.
Midfield
Liverpool should have all their midfielders available. Thiago and Jordan Henderson played in a closed-doors friendly last week and played 80 minutes, showing they are ready for action. Curtis Jones is also back from a concussion.
Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started against Norwich, but Fabinho may be the only one that keeps his place, as both the captain and Thiago return.
Attack
Mo Salah scored in his fifth-straight opening game, a Premier League record. Sadio Mane also looked more like his lively self, when compared to last year, even if he didn’t score here.
The question becomes whether it is Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino that starts alongside them. Both scored against Norwich and had strong pre-seasons, but Jurgen Klopp loves Firmino’s intangibles.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah
