Not much intrigue for Liverpool FC, in their final two games of the season, save for this- will Trent Alexander-Arnold feature again before he leaves the club? (And although it’s not officially confirmed yet, joins Real Madrid?) Will we see TAA play at Brighton on Monday night?
Liverpool manager Arne Slot was evasive on the topic, at his weekly news conference yesterday.
Liverpool FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs
Kick-off: 8pm (BST), Monday, May 19, Falmer Stadium, Falmer, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, UK
Preview Material: Team News for Both Sides
Google Result Probability: Brighton 37% Draw 25% Liverpool 38%
Premier League Standing: Liverpool FC Champions, Brighton 9th, 55 pts
“Last week, people talked about (Alexander-Arnold) to me and we had the reaction from the fans in the stadium, which was different; positive and negative,” Slot said.
“Then all the pundits talked about it.
Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Prediction at Brighton
Alisson; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo; Luis Diaz
