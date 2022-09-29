Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

The mighty Red machine of Liverpool has shown signs of faltering in the early days of the 22/23 season. This weekend gives them the perfect opportunity to get things back on track. Liverpool will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield. The Seagulls will head to Anfield under a new manager, in Roberto De Zerbi.

Historically, Liverpool has an excellent record against Brighton. Liverpool has lost just one match in their last ten league fixtures against the Seagulls. That loss came amid the horror run at the start of 2021, with Brighton prevailing 1-0 at Anfield. The Reds have since won seven and drawn two outside of that result.

Incredibly, this is just the second time in history that Brighton will take on Liverpool while sitting ahead of them in the table. The only other time this occurred was way back in 1981 when Brighton and Liverpool faced each other at the Goldstone Ground.

At that time, Brighton was seventh and Liverpool was eighth.

Liverpool vs Brighton FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 1, 2022, at 3 pm UK at Anfield

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 71% Draw 17% Brighton 12%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 8th, 9pts WWD- – Brighton 4th, 13pts WLW- –

Starting XI Prediction

After coming through the international break unscathed, Liverpool should be able to field a side close to their strongest 11. Andy Robertson will be a noticeable absentee, but otherwise Jurgen Klopp’s side should be close to full strength.

Here is how The Sports Bank thinks the Reds will look at kick-off in Anfield this weekend.

GK- Alisson

DEF- Alexander Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas

MID- Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago

ATT- Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Match Prediction

At the risk of jinxing them, I think this is the match that Liverpool gets their season back on track. Brighton is a bit of an unknown. They have been great so far this season, but without Graham Potter in the dugout, I am not sure what to expect.

Combine that with Jurgen Klopp having plenty of time on the training pitch with his squad, and I think Liverpool will win this one. If they don’t, it’s going to be a long season for Reds fans.

Liverpool 2-1

