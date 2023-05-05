Liverpool are winners of their last five and undefeated in their last seven. They have gotten hot at the right time, and are in the midst of finishing a disappointing season on a high note. The positive momentum could carry into the summer, and perhaps they will be a club on the rebound heading into 2023-24. Six points behind them are Brentford, a smaller club that has cooled off lately after being very formidable for most of the season.

The Bees have the joint-fewest league matches left on their docket, so it’s going to be a challenge for them to reach European qualification when all is said and done. They have little room for error, and a couple teams to leapfrog.

Liverpool vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Sat May 6, 5:30pm Anfield

PL Form: Liverpool WWWWW Brentford WWDLL

PL Standing: Liverpool 5th, 59 pts Brentford 9th 50 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 66% Draw 15% Brentford 19%

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has come under fire, at times, this season. Thankfully for Liverpool and their fans, Fenway Sports Group didn’t get as sack happy as the rest of the league is, and terminate him. Klopp has job security, and deservedly so.

Let’s take a look at what kind of lineup he might select on Saturday.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Hendersont; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

