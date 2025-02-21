Conor Bradley is the latest injury concern for Liverpool FC, who have recently seen their lead at the top of the Premier League table shrink. They are currently up by eight points on Arsenal, but the Gunners have a game in hand on them.

Given how the North Londoners are taking on West Ham tomorrow, it’s looking like the Reds lead will only be five by the time they kickoff against Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. Feb. 23, 5:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides: go here

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 42% Man City 33% Draw 25%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool 1st, 61 pts, WWDWD Manchester City 4th, 44 pts, DWWLW

Reds Team News

We’re not sure what is really going on Bradley right now, other than it’s a thigh injury.

Manager Arne Slot said yesterday:

“We don’t know yet. I would be completely surprised if he’s involved in the Sunday game or the Wednesday game against Newcastle. You can assume that’s not going to happen.”

Moving on to the latest with the Cody Gakpo situation, Slot said yesterday: “Let’s see. I hope [he’s available], I’m not 100 per cent sure. He hasn’t trained with the team yet. Maybe he does a bit today. I don’t know exactly. It will be a close call.”

So that will be a kickoff time decision, probably. And then finally, some bad news regarding defender Joe Gomez. He’s maybe donezo for the season, after having underwent surgery to repair his hamstring injury.

“Joe had surgery for his hamstring injury, so he’s out for a long time,” Slot said.

“He will be back maybe just before the end of the season.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories