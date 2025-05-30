Liverpool Submit Club Record £109m Bid for Florian Wirtz

It is looking like Florian Wirtz could become the second signing of the summer for Liverpool FC. The first of course was Bayer Leverkusen wing back Jeremie Frimpong (more on that here).

And it sounds like Liverpool will go to the Leverkusen well again, as they are prepared to offer the German club a bid worth up to €130 million (£109m) in total for Wirtz.

🚨🔴 More on Florian Wirtz deal. Talks are advancing as reported earlier with club optimistic as Liverpool proposal around €130m is now on the table. Negotiations are underway on structure of the add-ons, key to get the agreement sealed. Wirtz ONLY wants Liverpool. ⏳⌛️ pic.twitter.com/dpxdQVSSHV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2025

That would be the most expensive bid in LFC history. More below, via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, on this rapidly developing situation.

It is not over the line yet, but it looks like the German attacking midfielder will get his wish. According to the BBC, this negotiation process is in it advanced/final stages.

When Manchester City dropped out of the running, things escalated. Wirtz, who won the Bundesliga Player of the Year award in both this past season, and the one preceding it, accomplished huge things at Leverkusen.

He was an integral part in leading the way towards the first invincibles season in Bundesliga history in 2023-24.

If/when they get the Florian Wirtz signing over the line, it will be a massive get for Arne Slot and company.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

