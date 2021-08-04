Liverpool FC Ready to Let Ben Davies Leave on Loan this Summer

Liverpool signed Ben Davies this past January transfer window as they were in desperate need of fixing their crisis in the back line. Davies did not make single appearance in a red shirt, and yet he could be shipping out already.
The Merseyside club are ready to let him depart on loan, according to 90 Min, “with Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Celtic all interested.”
The central defender, who moved over from Preston North End, was signed in an effort to fill the holes left by the injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. According to Team Talk, it is Sheffield that is leading the way. Liverpool have had a very quiet summer transfer window, signing Ibrahima Konate early on and not making any major moves since then.
Konate’s arrival means that Ben Davies won’t be getting much playing time, so it’s best he move on to another destination where he could get first team football. Liverpool and Sheffield have been in talks for some time, but there has been disagreement over the structure of the proposed deal.
Liverpool weren’t in favor of the initial loan proposal from the Blades because it featured an option to buy.
However, now they could do business, with the Midlands club having found the willingness to do a straight up loan deal for Ben Davies.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
