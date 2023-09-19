Liverpool Team News at LASK: Bajcetic, Konate, Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool FC are set to commence their continental campaign, at Austrian side LASK Linz, and they’ll do so with basically a clean bill of health. They have all their injured players back healthy, but now it’s all about how to manage their minutes/ease them back into the mix: Stefan Bajcetic is one such example.

Playing out of position at central defender, for the Spain U21s this past international period, he should be back in rotation for the Reds.

Liverpool FC at LASK Linz FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Sept. 21, 5:45pm, Waldstadion, Raiffeisen Arena, Pasching, Austria

Competition: UEFA Europa League Group E

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: Liverpool have the highest UEFA coefficient of any side in this specific tournament this season

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Contract talks between Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold are advancing well. The England international will earn around £250,000 per week. An agreement should be reached before Christmas. ??????? #LFC [90min] pic.twitter.com/sbwjGwNSdz — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) September 19, 2023

Rest of the Liverpool FC Team News

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back healthy, but he might not be risked in this one, and instead saved for the Premier League fixture on Sunday. There is more news pertaining to him today (see the tweet above), as TAA is reportedly nearing a contract extension. Finally, Ibrahima Konate made a recovery and a return on the weekend, getting a cameo in the win over Wolves.

Perhaps he will get major minutes here?

Expect Jurgen Klopp to field a pretty strong side in this one, and we’ll predict that in the next post.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories